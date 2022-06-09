Actress Mahima Chaudhry who is known for films like Pardes, Daag, Khiladi 420, Kurukshetra among others has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Actor Anupam Kher who is working with Mahima in his 525th film took to his social media handle to share a video of Mahima speaking about her diagnosis.

Mahima Chaudhry breaks down while narrating her battle with breast cancer; Anupam Kher says “You are my hero”

Sharing a video of Mahima, Anupam Kher wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it.”

“She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

In the video, a gorgeous Mahima is seen narrating her battle with breast cancer. She broke down as she spoke bout the time she learned about the diagnosis and how her family gave her the strength to go through chemo. She also spoke about the inspiring people she met during her treatment who gave her the courage to battle breast cancer.

Mahima revealed that she is currently shooting for Anupam Kher's film. She also revealed that she has been getting offers for web series ever since she lost her hair and has been sporting a trimmed look.

