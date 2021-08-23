Bollywood Hungama

Mahesh Manjrekar operated for bladder cancer, on the road to recovery

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, known for his work in Hindi and Marathi industries, has been operated on for urinary bladder cancer. According to a report in a tabloid, he was diagnosed with cancer a few days back and doctors suggested an operation.

Manjrekar was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at Charni Road around 10 days ago where the operation took place. The operation went smoothly. He is currently back at his residence and recovery well.

Meanwhile, recently, Mahesh Manjrekar invited Indian Idol 12 contestants to his place. He is directing Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starter Antim - The Final Truth.

Mahesh Manjrekar will also tell the story of controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

