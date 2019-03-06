Mahesh Babu will NOT be a part of this Sivakumar directorial anymore; he CONFIRMS it on Twitter

Last year, media reports were filled with the news that Mahesh Babu will start work on the directorial of Sivakumar once he wraps up his work commitments including Maharshi. However, due to creative differences, the actor and his filmmaker friend have decided to part ways. Furthermore, the Telugu superstar took to social media to inform his fans about him quitting the film.

Mahesh Babu, who is quite active on social media, decided to take to Twitter to share this information with his fans that he will not be a part of the next Sivakumar film anymore. The director and actor Jodi decided to get back together after 1 Nenokkadine. There were even reports claiming that the said film was supposed to be a thriller with Mahesh playing the role of an officer. But further details were kept under wraps.

But now Mahesh Babu has clarified that he won’t be doing the film anymore. In fact, he even explained that the two decided to mutually part ways and wished all his luck to the filmmaker in his latest tweet. He said, “Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par excellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film.” Here’s a look at the tweet:

Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of Maharshi. The film, which is expected to release in April 2019, features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film will feature Mahesh as a college student. The actor will also be producing Major under his banner starring Adivi Sesh.