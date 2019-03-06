Arbaaz Khan to host a celebrity chat show Pinch; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor to grace the show

After the phenomenal success of its first show Bhajji Blast with Chennai Super Kings, QuPlay brings you an interesting chat show Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan. The unique concept will witness Arbaaz Khan talking to Bollywood stars and discussing their social media interactions. This season of Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan has 10 episodes of approximately 20 minutes each and will be streamed online once a week on QuPlay’s YouTube channel. Celebrities on the chat show are Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone to name a few. The show will be live on March 12th, 2019 at 1 pm. The show has been written and directed by Abbiy Obheroii.

Sumit Dutt, founder of QuPlay, who conceived this show says, “We’re happy to announce our second exciting chat show titled ‘Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan’. I feel the show is the need of the hour. Besides a quirky and unique concept, this show has real emotions and real responses. The show is a peak-a-boo into the social media life of the popular celebrities. I always thought that Arbaaz was the right fit to present this show and the audiences will get to see a side of Arbaaz that they’ve never seen before.”

Host Arbaaz Khan says, “Social media is a new animal for me and something which I have not done in the past but it is exciting, entertaining and new. I am looking forward to my new innings of exploring the digital space. I started off as an actor, then I became a producer and then a director and now a host and I hope people will enjoy the show.”