On Monday, May 9, the trailer of the much-anticipated film Major was unveiled. The film headlined by actor Adivi Sesh traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka will be released in three languages - Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. Mahesh Babu, who is the producer of the film, was present at the trailer launch event on Monday.

Mahesh Babu reveals why they roped in Salman Khan and Prithviraj to launch the Hindi and Malayalam trailer of Adivi Sesh’s Major

While the Telugu trailer was launched by the cast and Mahesh Babu, the Hindi and Malayalam trailer was shared by Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively. Speaking about getting Salman Khan and Prithviraj on board, Mahesh Babu said, "It feels great to see them launch the trailer. I have known Salman sir for a while now. Even my wife, Namrata knows him well. Saiee too played an instrumental role to get him to tweet our trailer. It was Sesh's idea to get superstars from different industries on board to launch our trailer. They are huge superstars and them launching also results in us getting their fans excited."

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

