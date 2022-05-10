South Korean female group Oh My Girl’s former member Jiho has shared a handwritten letter with her fans following her departure from the pop group.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, WM Entertainment announced on May 9 that Jiho was parting ways with the agency and Oh My Girl. Soon after, Jiho shared a handwritten letter to the group’s fan café to personally address the matter. “Hello Miracle [Oh My Girl’s fan club], this is Jiho,” she began the letter, as translated by Soompi. “I’m writing this letter as there’s news I have to share with Miracle. I spoke numerous times with our agency about the future and we concluded that moving forward, we would support each other’s paths. In the future, I will be supporting Oh My Girl’s promotions as a member of Miracle and not as a member of Oh My Girl.”

The letter continues, “Over the past seven years, the many conversations we’ve shared, the moments we met every Monday, the love that Miracle gave us, and your support are all truly things that I will never forget. I really want to say thank you to Miracle for creating such miracle-like moments in my life. Thanks to you all, I was able to grow and be happy for the past seven years. I hope that happiness was also conveyed to Miracle. Even though I was poor at expressing myself, whenever I did express myself, I learned so much from Miracle who showed me even more love. As much as I’ve learned from Miracle, I will also become a cool Miracle.”

The letter further read, “Although I can’t yet share details about my future endeavors, I will promise you one thing. No matter what I do in the future, I will work hard and repay you with a good image. Let’s support [Oh My Girl] together in the future! From Jiho”

In March, Oh My Girl returned with their sophomore studio album Real Love, alongside its lead single of the same name. The release had marked the group’s first domestic release in 10 months, since their eighth mini-album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’, which dropped last May. The group, which debuted in 2015 with six members - Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin and Arin, celebrated their seventh debut anniversary on April 30.

