Last seen in Naagin 6, Bollywood-television actress Mahekk Chahal recently gave a health update to her fans after news reports about her being hospitalized started doing the rounds. A day ago, it was reported that Mahek was admitted to a nearby hospital after she was diagnosed with pneumonia. In a video shared by the actress on social media, she stated that she ignored her normal cold-like symptoms which later aggravated the condition.

Mahekk Chahal gets hospitalized; shares her health update via video on social media

Mahekk Chahal took to Instagram to share a video to assure her fans that she is currently in the recouping stage. In the video, the actress was seen resting on a bed, as she said, “I am fine and much better. I got pneumonia because I think I ignored a cold because I was travelling a lot. I was in Chicago and later in Delhi. It was very cold. I just thought it was a normal cold-cough. It turns out it was pneumonia. I just ignored it because I was working.”

The actress went on to advise her fans that they shouldn’t be ignoring certain symptoms and should get a check-up done in case if the cold-like symptoms lead to anything serious. “So if you have pain in the chest while breathing or coughing, go to the doctor and please get it checked, so that you don't end up in hospital like me,” she concluded.

For the unversed, a report in Hindustan Times had reported that Mahekk Chahal was in the ICU owing to her health condition. They had quoted her saying, “I was in the ICU for 3-4 days. I was on an oxygen ventilator. I just collapsed on January 2 and it was like knives in my chest. I couldn’t take a single breath. I was rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately. A CT scan was taken. I’m still hospitalised, it’s been eight days, though I’m in the normal ward. I have improved a lot, (but) the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected.”

We at Bollywood Hungama too wish the actress a quick recovery.

