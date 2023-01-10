R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar will share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming C Sankaran Nair biopic.

Critically acclaimed actor R Madhavan gave noteworthy performances in 2022, especially in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Over the years, the actor has carved a niche for himself. A section of moviegoers always looks after his upcoming project. Well, there is news for them! R Madhavan is all set to join hands with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for the C Sankaran Nair Biopic.

R Madhavan joins hands with Akshay Kumar for the C Sankaran Nair biopic; starts shooting

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then R Madhavan has joined Akshay Kumar in this courtroom drama set in the 1900s. Giving details of the same, the report quoted a source close to the development informing, “R Madhavan has often associated himself with content-driven films and characters that require him to push the envelope. He was taken aback by the script of the C Sankaran Nair Biopic and decided to come on board the film. He plays the role of a lawyer, whose character traits are based on a person from that era.”

The source also revealed that Madhavan has been shooting with Akshay silently on this film for the last few days. “In-fact, both Akshay and Madhavan have done multiple script reading sessions too as there is a certain dynamic that they share in the film,” asserted the source.

Giving a sneak peek into Akshay Kumar’s shooting schedule for other projects as well, the source added, “After calling it a wrap on the second schedule of C Sankaran Nair Biopic, Akshay Kumar dives into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will be shooting for this action entertainer for a month in Mumbai, and then switch gears to the C Sankaran Nair Biopic again by end of February to call it a wrap on the film.”

The report concluded by stating that though the release date of this courtroom drama has been kept under wraps for now, it would be Khiladi’s first release in 2024.

