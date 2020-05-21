With the outbreak of coronavirus that has led to nationwide lockdown since March 18, movie and TV productions have been halted in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan in order to resume shooting the films but he ruled out the opening of the cinema halls.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray interacted with artiste & producers from the entertainment industry, especially Marathi film, theatre & television series via video conference today,” the tweet read from the official handle of CM’s Twitter account.

He further said, “The State will consider any action plan proposed by them for reviving shooting and post-production activities if it includes physical distancing norms and other precautions. The State Government will stand firmly with technicians, backstage artistes, workers, folk artistes and tamasha performers in this crisis. The Chief Minister also said that rent concessions for those who have erected sets in the Film City, will be considered.”

"The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms," he told a delegation of representatives from the industry.

Chief Minister further said that the demand of the producers to resume the shootings and post-production work can be considered in the "non-red" zones in the state.