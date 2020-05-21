Even After Bigg Boss 13 ended over three months ago, the drama still continues for this reality show and its contestants. There were recent reports that Mahira Sharma wanted to buy Shehnaaz Gill’s fanpages on Twitter via Bigg Boss’ official Khabri. Even though Mahira and her spokesperson immediately denied it, it still managed to spark a lot of controversies and now, she intends to approach the Cyber Crime Cell against the fanpages.

She says that they have been targeting her family and it is traumatizing for her to deal with it. She further said that since she’s not active on social media, she does not need to buy other people’s fans. Calling the situation crazy, she says it’s not as if they will start liking her work over Shehnaaz’s and pointed out that she was very happy with her set of fans who have never abused or trolled anyone. Mahira says she wouldn’t want fans like these for herself since Shehnaaz’s fans abuse a lot. The trolling still hasn’t stopped and now that they are targeting her family, she intends to take legal action since it’s upsetting for her mother to read such comments every morning.

Mahira Sharma even questioned why Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai fans resort to trolling. She has had a lot of arguments with Asim Riaz as well on Bigg Boss 13, but his fans have never crossed the line.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill says she does not care about other people’s opinions, but feels bad when they target her fans