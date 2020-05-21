DC Universe’s Justice League received mixed reviews when it released back in 2017. The film featured Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Mamoa). But, soon after the release, fans began to demand to release director Zack Snyder’s cut. While Zack did receive sole credit for the film, it was Joss Whedon who had the last say on a theatrical cut when he came on board and did extensive reshoots. But, the fans have continued to talk about #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on social media. Now, it's confirmed that Snyder's cut will release on HBO Max in 2021.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures announced on May 20 that it will exclusively world premiere Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC feature film Justice League in 2021. Snyder surprised fans with the news this morning during live online commentary of his film Man of Steel with Henry Cavill.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder in an official statement.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The Justice League screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.