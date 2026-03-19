The Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an ad interim injunction restraining internet service providers and cable TV operators from unlawfully broadcasting Dhurandhar The Revenge ahead of its theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Madras High Court restrains illegal broadcast of Dhurandhar The Revenge till April 15

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the order while hearing applications filed by Reliance Industries Limited and its media arm Jio Studios. The producers had approached the court seeking urgent protection against potential copyright infringement.

In its plea, Reliance alleged that several intermediaries, including internet service providers and cable TV operators, may illegally stream or transmit the film without authorisation. The company also submitted the certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification, identifying it as the producer of the film.

The court noted that the film is scheduled for release on March 19 and observed that in such cases, the risk of irreparable harm is significant if interim relief is not granted. At the same time, it acknowledged that the respondents’ business interests could also be affected by such an order.

Balancing these considerations, the court directed Reliance to indemnify the respondents for any potential losses arising from the injunction. Subject to this condition, it restrained the respondents from unlawfully broadcasting or transmitting the film until April 15, 2026.

The court also issued notice to the respondents in the matter, which will next be heard on April 15.

Dhurandhar The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a Hindi-language spy action thriller and a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover operative navigating the criminal and political underworld. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Also Read: “Mindblowing”: Preity Zinta reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge; says, “Aditya Dhar, you have turned me into a fan girl”

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