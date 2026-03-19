Singer Mangli apologises for KD: The Devil song row, says revised version will release today in the evening.

Singer Mangli has issued a public apology following the controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from KD: The Devil. The track, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, drew criticism from viewers over its Hindi lyrics, which many described as vulgar and suggestive.

‘Sarke Chunar’ singer Mangli apologises amid backlash, revised version to release soon: “We truly regret the oversight”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mangli said the song has been removed from all platforms in response to public sentiment. She wrote that she sincerely apologises for the unintended mistake and acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences.

Addressing the backlash further, Mangli stated that the team has already made corrections to the lyrics. She said the intent was never to hurt anyone’s sentiments and expressed regret over the oversight. According to her statement, a revised version of the song with updated lyrics is set to be released later today.

She also assured listeners that steps have been taken to prevent such issues in the future. In her note, Mangli thanked the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya, adding that she holds him in high regard.

The controversy around the song escalated earlier this month after audiences flagged the Hindi version for its double meanings. The lyrics were criticised for appearing to describe sexual acts before shifting to a metaphor involving an alcohol bottle. Amid the backlash, the Hindi version was taken down from YouTube.

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam had earlier stated that he did not originally write the lines but was contractually required to provide a literal translation of the Kannada lyrics penned by director Prem.

Nora Fatehi also addressed the issue, saying she had shot the song three years ago and did not understand the Kannada lyrics at the time. She further alleged that the Hindi version and certain AI-generated visuals were released without her approval.

Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw on ban of Sarke Chunar featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt :“Freedom of speech cannot be absolute”

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