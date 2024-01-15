It narrates important moments in Indian history – the 26th November 2008 terror attack in Mumbai and the tragic 2019 Pulwama attack which unfolded on February 14.

The highly anticipated trailer for an aerial action film, Fighter, arrived on January 15, 2024. Directed by the Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor promises a fusion of heart-racing action sequences and a patriotic undertone. The trailer showcases a perfect blend of adrenaline and national pride, ensuring an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary. However, it also narrates important moments in Indian history – the 26th November 2008 terror attack in Mumbai and the tragic 2019 Pulwama attack which unfolded on February 14.

The trailer talks about the “deadliest terror attack on Indian forces. The attack claimed the lives of 40 army officers.” This directly talks about the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. The trailer sees Hrithik Roshan’s character Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty leading the Air Force team to POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). In another glimpse, Akshay Oberoi’s Weapon System Operator Basheer Khan ends up in Pakistan’s camp and is being brutally tortured. It seems like replicating a fighter jet pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s case who ended up in Pakistan’s territory during the airstrike.

From the songs, one has seen Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh paired up. However, the trailer sees her at the crematory in the white outfit as she is inconsolable and hugs Patty. It seems like Karan’s character Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill presumably dies in the movie. From the looks of it, the fictional scenario will see Patty, Minni lead the Air Force team to save Basheer Khan.

Towards the end, Hrithik’s Patty fights the terrorist as he says, “POK ka matlab hai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Tumne occupy kiya hai. Maalik hum hain. Tujh jaise terrorist ke wajah se hum badtameezi pe utar aaye, toh tumhara har mohallah IOP ban jayega,” as he adds, “India Occupied Pakistan” and he brutally punches the terrorist.

For unversed, reports had earlier revealed that the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, orchestrated by a militant, claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Following a terror attack, India retaliated with a surgical airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan. While India asserted it targeted a terrorist camp, Pakistan disputed the extent of damage and casualties.

In the aftermath of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan conducted airstrikes, prompting a response from India. During that scenario, an Indian pilot, flying a MiG-21, successfully downed a Pakistani F-16 but faced a crash, leading to his capture in Pakistani territory. Simultaneously, another Indian Air Force aircraft met with an unfortunate fate near Budgam, Srinagar. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army and underwent interrogation. However, in a diplomatic move, he was returned to India within a week. Abhinandan was later honoured with the Kirti Chakra, the third-highest gallantry award in India.

Fighter will be available in theatres in 3D and 3D IMAX formats and is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024.

