We live in a country where actors enjoy stardom like no other. Bollywood actors in our country are so popular that everyone is eager and keen to know what goes on in their lives. Recently, a question paper from a school in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media that asked to name the son of a celebrity.

A school in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh asked its 6th-grade students to name Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son in the current affairs examination. The question reads as “What is the full name of the son of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan?”

This did not go down well with the parents of the children and they have now lodged a complaint with the education department demanding strict action against the school management.

Taking a dig upon the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjiv Bhalerao, said that the matter came to his notice on Thursday. He said, "A show-cause notice will be issued to the school. Based on the school's response, appropriate action will be initiated." Bhalerao further also stated that he too felt that such a question ‘hurts sentiments of parents’ and shouldn’t have been asked in the test.

