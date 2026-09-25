The actress will be associated with the brand as it expands its presence in India’s growing frozen foods category.

Madhuri Dixit has added a new brand association to her portfolio. The actress has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Madhusudan Frozen, the frozen foods arm of the Madhusudan brand, for a two-year association. Through the partnership, the company plans to build awareness around its range of frozen vegetables and ready-to-cook food products.

Madhuri Dixit becomes brand ambassador for Madhusudan Frozen; actress to front frozen foods brand for two years

The association sees Madhuri lend her name to a category that is increasingly becoming part of urban household cooking, with convenience emerging as one of the key factors driving demand for frozen and ready-to-cook foods. Madhusudan Frozen offers farm-picked, rapidly frozen vegetables as well as ready-to-cook options, with the company following a farmer-to-freezer approach that involves working with farmers and processing produce soon after harvest.

Speaking about the collaboration, Madhusudan Frozen managing director Amit Aggarwal said the company sees the frozen foods category as the next step in its expansion beyond its established dairy business. He highlighted quality and convenience as the key areas of focus and said Madhuri’s connect with Indian households and enduring popularity made her a suitable choice for the association. He added that the company hopes the two-year partnership will help introduce more consumers to its range and the convenience it offers for everyday meals.

Madhuri, meanwhile, highlighted the journey of the produce before it reaches consumers. According to the actress, what appealed to her about the association was the brand’s focus on working closely with farmers and processing vegetables soon after harvest. She noted that the combination of produce sourced at the farm level and the convenience of ready-to-cook formats is relevant to the way families cook today. Madhuri added that she was looking forward to helping consumers discover the ease, variety and flexibility that frozen foods can offer.

As part of its ready-to-cook range, Madhusudan Frozen also offers Chaaps, positioned as a protein-rich option that can be prepared quickly. The company has entered the category at a time when India’s frozen foods market is expanding. According to IMARC, the market was valued at Rs 21,659 crore in 2025 and is projected to reach Rs 64,364 crore by 2034, with changing lifestyles and demand for convenient meal solutions among the factors contributing to the growth.

For Madhuri, the new association comes amid her continued presence across films and streaming projects. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Maa Behen, which also starred Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. The film premiered on Netflix on June 4.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit turns host for Kon Honar Crorepati; actress unveils first promo in Maharashtrian avatar

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