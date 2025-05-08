Mumbai: The Indian Armed Forces' swift response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been given the name 'Operation Sindoor'. As soon as the news of this operation broke on Wednesday morning, Bollywood was abuzz with producers rushing to register the title for a potential film.

EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood filmmakers rush to register ‘Operation Sindoor’ title; several big banners in the race

According to sources, various film production companies quickly sprang into action, sending their representatives to film organizations to register the title 'Operation Sindoor'. Trade sources reveal that Mahaveer Jain's company was at the forefront of this rush, being the first to register the title. Zee Studios and T-Series are also in line as the third and fourth entities to register. The source further said that renowned director Madhur Bhandarkar also registered the title later for the potential film.

Film industry experts believe that the title 'Operation Sindoor' has such a strong cinematic appeal that the competition among producers was inevitable.

Citing examples of previous successful films based on military operations, the source mentioned, “Films like Uri – The Surgical Strike (2019), based on surgical strikes along with Border (1997), Amaran (2024) and Raazi (2018), performed exceptionally well at the box office, drawing large crowds to theatres. Similarly, films like Lakshya (2004), Shershaah (2021) and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), which were based on the Kargil war, were either hits or received significant attention from audiences and critics.

The source also said, “The unexpected competition for the 'Operation Sindoor' title has sparked intense discussion in the film industry. Now, everyone's attention is focused on which producer will ultimately get the title. Experts believe that according to the rules, the producer who applied for the title first will have the strongest claim.”

It will be interesting to see which production house gets the opportunity to bring this significant military operation to life on the big screen and leave a lasting impression on audiences.

