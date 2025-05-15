Junglee Pictures’ first Malayalam film Ronth starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew set to release on June 13

The film follows two police officers, played by Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew, on night patrol duty—referred to as “Ronth duty.” What begins as a routine shift soon unfolds into a series of intense and emotionally charged events. Set over a single night, the story explores the tension between professional responsibilities and personal struggles, offering a grounded mix of drama, realism, and suspense.

Junglee Pictures’ first Malayalam film Ronth starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew set to release on June 13

After the critically acclaimed Ela Veezha Poonchira, Shahi Kabir returns to directing with Ronth, his next project following Officer on Duty, which he wrote. He is also known for writing Nayattu, which earned him the National Award for Best Screenplay, and Joseph. Ronth is produced by Vineet Jain of Junglee Pictures—a Times Group subsidiary—and Festival Cinemas, backed by Ratheesh Ambat, Ranjith E.V.M, and Jojo Jose. Co-produced by Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, the film marks Junglee Pictures’ debut production in the Malayalam film industry.

The film features a talented ensemble cast including Sudhi Koppa, Arun Cherukavil, Crisha Kurup, Nandanunni, and popular digital stars Lakshmi Menon and Baby Nandutti.

The production team includes Mahesh Madhavan (Cinematography), Anil Johnson (Composer), Dileep Nath (Production Designer), Praveen Mangalath (Editor), Sinoy Joseph (Sound Mixing), Arun Asok - Sonu KP (Sync Sound & Sound Design), Anwar Ali (Lyrics), Shelly Srees (Chief Associate), Kalpesh Damani (Associate Producer), Surya Ranganathan Iyer (Supervising Producer), Shabeer Malavattath (Production Controller), Dino Davis- Vishak Sanalkumar (Costume Design), Ronex Xavier (Makeup), and Abhilash Mullassery (Stills Photography). Satheesh Eriyalath serves as PRO, with Yellow Tooth managing the publicity design.

With writer-director Shahi Kabir at the helm, a strong cast, and a noted studio making its Malayalam debut, Ronth is set to release in cinemas on June 13.

Also Read : Junglee Pictures makes its Malayalam debut with Ronth

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.