Last Updated 14.10.2019 | 10:50 PM IST

Maanayata Dutt opens up about her Marathi movie Baba being screened at the Golden Globes

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Maanayata Dutt is back in Mumbai after her film Baba was screened at Golden Globes at Los Angeles. She opened up about how she felt with her movie being screened at such major international events.

Talking about her film honoured at the Golden Globes, Maanayata Dutt says, “The screening was for the members of the Golden Globes. It is on the basis of [such screenings] that the jury officially selects films for the shortlist. It is a proud moment for us to be part of the [run-up to the] foreign films category.”

Maanayata’s film Baba is also competing for the foreign-language films category at Golden Globes. Starring Deepak Dobriyal and Nandita Dhuri, the Marathi film received acclaim on its release earlier this year.

Maanayata says, “When we heard the story of Baba, we immediately agreed to produce the film. It is such a delicate story of a hearing-impaired father and his adopted son.” Talking about her passion, Maanayata who is also the producer says, ” Besides running our production house, writing and art are also a passion with me”

The nomination list at the Golden Globes, will be held on January 5, 2020.

