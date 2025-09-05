Prime Video, on September 5, announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Maalik, available to stream on the service. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film is headlined by Rajkummar Rao along with a powerhouse ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Anshuman Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire.

Set against the gritty and pulsating backdrop of Allahabad in the 1980s, Maalik follows the story of Deepak (Rajkummar), a young man from a modest farming background who walks into the world of crime and rises through the ranks to become the city’s most powerful and feared gangster, known as Maalik.

Blending high-voltage action, deep emotional conflict, and political intrigue, the film weaves together themes of ambition, violence, corruption, betrayal, and the consequences of wielding power in the world of crime. Chronicling one man's turbulent ascent from an oppressed background to the echelons of mafia power in Allahabad, this action drama effectively grips viewers with the protagonist's pursuit of power and respect while unraveling the tangled complexities of love and family.

