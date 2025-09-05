BREAKING: Moviegoers to experience Avatar: Fire And Ash’s trailer for the FIRST time in cinemas in India with Avatar: The Way Of Water’s re-release on October 2

Sometime back, it was announced that Avatar: Fire And Ash will be re-released in India on October 2. The re-release has been planned as Avatar: Fire And Ash, the third part of this blockbuster franchise, is all set to release on December 19. As per sources, the re-release will be a treat for the Avatar fans. This is because they’ll get to get a sneak peek at Avatar: Fire And Ash’s grand trailer.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The promo of Avatar: Fire And Ash has dropped digitally and in India, it hasn’t been presented on the big screen yet. This would finally happen on October 2 with the re-release of Avatar: Fire And Ash. For the first time ever, moviegoers in India would get to experience the visuals of the third part on the big screen and in 3D, in all its glory. This factor is sure to pull a greater number of audiences for the second part’s re-run in cinemas.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be re-released in 3D only, that too for a week in cinemas in India. Its performance at the ticket window will be keenly watched as it’ll give an idea about the buzz for the third part. The first part, Avatar (2009), was re-released in September 2022, three months before the release of the second installment. The re-release got a great reception and it confirmed the sequel would cause a storm at the box office. As expected, Avatar: The Way Of Water opened with a bang and went on to become the highest Hollywood grosser in India, collecting Rs. 378.22 crores. The record hasn’t been beaten by any other film to this date.

With the excitement being tremendous, it remains to be seen how Avatar: Fire And Ash excels at the ticket window. It releases during the beneficial pre-Christmas period, just like its predecessors. The competition is limited this time and these two factors are sure to prove to be an advantage.

