Netflix has officially announced the release date of its upcoming crime-comedy Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri, and Dharna Durgaa in lead roles. The streaming giant unveiled the update on Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, confirming that the film will premiere on June 4.

Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durgaa get caught in a deadly ‘kaand’ in Netflix’s crime-comedy Maa Behen; release date revealed

Described as a rooted crime-comedy packed with chaos, humour, and unexpected twists, Maa Behen revolves around a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio — Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma — whose lives spiral into madness after they find themselves dealing with a dead body in their kitchen. As panic takes over, the trio attempts to navigate the bizarre situation while hiding the truth from suspicious neighbours and managing the growing chaos around them.

At the centre of the story is Rekha, a mother already struggling to keep her family together, alongside her two daughters — the responsible Jaya and the unpredictable Sushma. The film blends small-town eccentricities with family-driven comedy and crime, creating what Netflix describes as a wildly entertaining ride full of “kaand.”

Apart from the lead trio, the film also stars Ravi Kishan alongside a supporting cast featuring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the project is backed by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films.

Speaking about the film, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment and producer Vikram Malhotra said, “Maa Behen is the kind of story that hooks you with its audacious premise and stays with you for its emotional truth. Beneath the chaos and the humour, is a deeply human story about family, society and the choices people make to survive in this judgmental world. What excited us as at Abundantia was building a world that feels both wildly entertaining and instantly relatable. And of course, the opportunity to join hands with the amazing Suresh Triveni once again. I am very excited to work with Netflix to bring this unique and unpredictable crime-comedy to life in our first”

Meanwhile, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, shared, “Maa Behen is a truly special addition to our growing library of entertainers — a hilarious comedy full of surprises that begins with laughs and unravels in unexpected, exciting ways. With director Suresh Triveni’s sensitive gaze and his ability to build characters with real depth, the film brings together the incredible trio of Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri, and Dharna Durga, along with our beloved Ravi Kishan, in never-seen-before roles. We are excited to partner with Abundantia Entertainment on this distinctive story, and can’t wait for audiences to discover all that it has in store.”

With its unusual premise, ensemble cast, and blend of comedy and suspense, Maa Behen is shaping up to be one of Netflix India’s most anticipated original film releases this year.

Also Read: “Galti se Maa Behen ki script padh li” – Ravi Kishan’s hilarious confession steals the show at Maamla Legal Hai 2 trailer launch

More Pages: Maa Behen Box Office Collection

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