In a recent development surrounding Dhurandhar The Revenge, the Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to director Aditya Dhar by restricting filmmaker Santosh Kumar from making further public statements about the film that could harm his reputation.

Dhurandhar Row: Bombay High Court restrains plagiarism accuser; relief for director Aditya Dhar

The order was passed on Wednesday by Justice Arif Doctor after hearing submissions made on behalf of Dhar. The court noted that, at this stage, Dhar had presented sufficient grounds to seek protection, and directed Kumar to refrain from repeating or issuing any statements against the filmmaker or his film until the matter is heard again. The case has now been scheduled for further hearing on April 16.

The dispute began shortly after the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. Santosh Kumar had held a press conference alleging that the film’s story was copied from his own script, which he claimed to have registered with the Screenwriters Association in 2023. According to him, the script, titled D Saheb, had earlier been pitched to multiple production houses before Dhar allegedly used it for his film.

Responding to these claims, Dhar approached the court, stating that the allegations were baseless and had caused damage to his professional reputation. His legal team argued that the statements made during the press conference were widely circulated online through multiple videos and social media posts, amplifying their impact.

The court was informed that Dhar had already sent a legal notice to Kumar, asking him to stop making what he described as unverified accusations. However, Kumar neither replied to the notice nor appeared before the court during the hearing.

During the proceedings, Dhar’s side maintained that if Kumar believed his work had been copied, he was free to pursue appropriate legal action. However, they stressed that making public allegations without proof was unfair and damaging.

Taking note of the situation, the court directed Kumar to hold back from making any further remarks related to the film or Dhar until the issue is examined in detail.

Dhurandhar The Revenge, which has been receiving attention for its intense narrative and ensemble cast, has been in the spotlight not only for its box office performance but also due to this ongoing legal dispute. The next hearing is expected to determine the course of action in the case.

Also Read: ‘The film carries your choices in every frame’: Aditya Dhar credits Mukesh Chhabra for Dhurandhar’s casting

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