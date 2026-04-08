Exams have a way of taking over family life. For many households, the exam season brings rising expectations and pressure. Recognizing this, Nick India and So Positive by Ananya Panday, a children and family first initiative designed to acknowledge exam stress and release it in simple, playful ways.

Ananya Panday joins Nick India’s ‘Pressure Ko Bolo Bye’ campaign to tackle exam stress

Rooted in Nick India’s ongoing Pressure Ko Bolo Bye campaign, the initiative encourages parents to actively ease exam pressure by recognizing each child’s unique strengths and learning style and by building confidence over comparison. While So Positive continues to focus on encouraging kinder, more open conversations among young people in a more mindful way, through activities like these, Ananya hopes to make conversations about emotional well-being a little more natural and accessible for children and their families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

The collaboration came alive through a special on-ground activity led by Ananya Panday, alongside Nick’s Chikoo and Bunty and friends. They selected everyday exam worries written on balloons and popped them to reveal easy stress-busting actions turning invisible pressure into something they could see, share and let go of. Ananya’s participation helped normalize exam stress and reinforce how small shifts can make a big difference.

Speaking about the initiative, Ananya Panday said, “Exam pressure is something almost every student experiences, but it’s important to remember that it doesn’t have to define you. Growing up, I realised that the best way to deal with it is to take a step back, breathe and remind yourself that exams are just one small part of a much bigger journey. What I love about the Nick’s Pressure Ko Bolo Bye initiative is that it encourages kids and parents to talk openly about stress and handle it in a healthier, more positive way. Sometimes even small actions, like pausing, sharing how you feel or just letting go of expectations, can make a big difference.”

As exam stress gains national attention through initiatives like Pariksha Pe Charcha, this initiative brings the focus back to where it matters most - children and their families. Looking ahead Nick India aims to keep the dialogue open helping families approach exams with greater ease and confidence.

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