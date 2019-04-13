“I lost my drive for two months!” – Nora Fatehi FINALLY opens up about her abrupt break up Angad Bedi

Nora Fatehi, who created waves with her chartbuster ‘Dilbar’ in Satyameva Jayate last year, has opened up about her abrupt break up with Angad Bedi who married Neha Dhupia last year. The actress was in a relationship with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor for a while and was often seen with him at several functions and parties. But, the news came as a shock to the actress as well.

On the talk show By Invite Only, Nora Fatehi revealed how she had lost the drive for two months but the experience really transformed her. “All girls go through at least once in their life! For me, it was little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience and I was broken by it. I lost my drive for 2 months! However, I must say that experience really just transformed me. In between, I had lost hope for a bit in terms of perusing my career but when that breakup happened I got that fire again and I was like let’s go!”

She added, “I am passionate again, I want to work, I want to make my mark, I want to prove everybody wrong and I can’t regret that breakup because if it wasn’t for that breakup, my fire wouldn’t have come back and I needed that fire to kind of just explore.”

Angad Bedi is now married to Neha Dhupia and they have a baby girl together named Mehr.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, on the work front, has several projects in her kitty including Bharat and Street Dancer 3D.