Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and director Anshuman Jha attended the trailer of their film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at a multiplex in Mumbai. Anshuman was in his element as he talked about the film. At one point, it was reported that Anurag Kashyap would be presenting the film. Anshuman explained why the plan didn’t materialize.

Anshuman Jha began by saying, “Anurag sir saw this film and has been very kind. His review also appears on the trailer. We are living very busy lives and doing a lot of things. To quote Anurag Kashyap sir, he kind of ghosted me for three months (smiles).”

He further said, “I didn’t hear from him for three months. There was no way for me to keep waiting. I didn’t have a choice and Varun Gupta came on board.”

Anshuman continued, “Nobody owes me anything. I don’t owe anyone. He loved the film and I am very grateful for him for that. He came on board and said that he would present it. I am supremely grateful to him for that. But he wasn’t there when we reached out to him repeatedly. I can’t indefinitely wait. So, I did the next best thing for the film as I was responsible to the investors, actors and everyone else who have worked on the film. I am sure he’ll still support the film when I comes out.”

Anshuman Jha remarked, “Some communication always helps in moving things forward. It can even be something like ‘I can’t do it’. I didn’t know whether it was happening or not happening. I gave it around three months. 100 days is my magic rule for anything. Insaano ke saath teen chances aur time wise, 100 days. Agar kisi ne teen baar cheez galat ki, fir main haath jod ke peeche hat jaata hoon. And if someone doesn’t get back in 100 days, I drop the idea. No hard feelings; maybe, it’s not meant to happen.”

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli releases in cinemas on October 10.

