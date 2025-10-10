Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Movie Review: LORD CURZON KI HAVELI shines with Rasika.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja

Director: Anshuman Jha

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Movie Review Synopsis:

LORD CURZON KI HAVELI is the story of four South Asians who meet for dinner. London-based Dr Basukinath (Paresh Pahuja) aka Basuki is an Indian-born man who has secured British citizenship. He is married to Ira (Rasika Dugal). Both go to a remote mansion on the outskirts of the city to meet Ira's friend Sanya (Zoha Rahman). They reach the manor and are welcomed by Sanya and her happy-go-lucky boyfriend Rohit (Arjun Mathur). Basuki feels out of place at this meeting and his controlling behaviour towards Ira spoils the mood of the get-together. Things go awry when Basuki enquires about a giant trunk lying in the dining hall and Rohit jokes that it contains a dead body. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Movie Story Review:

Bikas Ranjan Mishra's story is bizarre. Bikas Ranjan Mishra's screenplay has its share of engaging and dramatic moments, but also leaves viewers scratching their heads. Bikas Ranjan Mishra's dialogues are sharp.

Anshuman Jha's direction is okay. To give credit where it's due, he manages to build the eerie setting. Technically, the film is satisfactory and he makes good use of this aspect. He also touches upon immigration, patriarchy etc. and these elements add to the narrative.

However, the film is absurdist in nature and that immediately restricts its audience. Also, the bewildering moments are not convincing despite the genre of the film. There have been movies in this space that were far more compelling than this one. Also, those films have been consumed already by the target audience and hence, it remains to be seen whether they’ll be interested in checking out LORD CURZON KI HAVELI. The negligible buzz is another minus point.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli – Official Trailer | Rasika Dugal | Arjun Mathur | Paresh Pahuja | Tanmay Dhanania | Anshuman Jha | Oct10

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Movie Review Performances:

Rasika Dugal is the best performer in the film, hands down. Others also do well, but she takes it to another level thanks to her performance and also her character. Arjun Mathur has never played a character of this sort before and he also puts up an impressive act. Paresh Pahuja is acceptable as an upright, no-nonsense man. Even he enters a new territory and comes out with flying colours. Zoha Rahman delivers a confident performance. Tanmay Dhanania (Pizza Delivery Guy) lends able support. Garrick Hagon (Henry Curzon) is okay.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli movie music and other technical aspects:

Simon Fransquet's background score has a Beethoven touch. It is minimal yet effective. Ramanuj Dutta and Jean Marc Selva's cinematography is fixed with little movement for a better impact. Mandira Shukla's costumes are apt for the characters. Tiya Tejpal's production design is realistic. Aasif Pathan and Manas Mittal's editing is fine.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, LORD CURZON KI HAVELI rests on a brilliant performance by Rasika Dugal and a few amusing and dramatic moments. However, the niche appeal, negligible buzz and the dull pre-Diwali period will greatly impact its prospects at the ticket window.