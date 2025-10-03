Lord Curzon Ki Haveli trailer launch: Anshuman Jha on why he calls Rasika Dugal “female Shah Rukh Khan”: “Like SRK, she maintains her continuity to PERFECTION in each take”

Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and director Anshuman Jha attended the trailer of their film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at a multiplex in Mumbai. Anshuman was in his element as he talked about the film and his actors. He grabbed eyeballs when he compared Rasika Dugal to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Anshuman Jha said, "This film is an out-and-out thriller for our audiences who don't get to taste black comedies. From the recent past, I can only think of Delhi Belly (2011) and Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail (2018). So, the effort was to make a pure genre film."

He added, "I am grateful to the five actors who are in this film and for trusting this script. The workshop process was magical; they are all talented actors and I am a fan of them."

Anshuman Jha further stated, "I call Rasika the female Shah Rukh Khan. Me and my editor would be salivating on how she maintains her continuity to perfection in each take. I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan sir a couple of times. Uss level ki precision maine Rasika ke saath dekhi hai. That is only possible with a theatre background."

Rasika Dugal was asked to react to Anshuman's praise. She smilingly replied, "This is the first time I am hearing and this is such a great compliment. I am fully gloating about it. I am still absorbing it (laughs)."

She turned to Anshuman Jha and said, "But it's a great compliment. Thank you so much."

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli releases in cinemas on October 10.

