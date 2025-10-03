Rani Mukerji attended the inauguration ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at State Police Headquarters on Friday, October 3. The actress, who plays a daredevil cop in her blockbuster franchise Mardaani (the only hit female-led franchise film of India), has constantly championed the Indian police force and the work they do to protect society. Rani, today, joined Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Director General of Police (Maharashtra State), Rashmi Shukla, Iqbal Singh Chahal (IPS), Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Maharashtra, and Akshay Kumar among others at the event.

Rani Mukerji joins Maharashtra CM, Akshay Kumar to launch Cyber Awareness Month 2025

Rani raised awareness against cyber crime against women and children at this event and also saluted Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell - the unsung heroes who work tirelessly towards building a better digital world.

Speaking at the event, Rani Mukerji said, "I am truly humbled and honoured to be part of the inauguration of Cyber Awareness Month. Over the years, through my films, I have had the privilege to portray women who fight against injustice and protect the vulnerable. In fact, today, I have rushed here from the shooting Mardaani 3 so it all feels very surreal right now. This initiative taken by the Maharashtra Police is applaudable."

"Today, cybercrimes — especially those against women and children — are silently rising within our homes. As a woman, and as a mother, I understand how crucial awareness is. When families know how to stay safe and where to seek help, real protection begins. I would like to also thank the honourable Chief Minister sir (Devendra Fadnavis), honourable ACS Sir (Iqbal Singh Chahal) and respected DGP ma'am (Rashmi Shukla), for guidance and leadership in prioritising this crucial mission of cyber safety," she added.

Noting the importance of the helpline numbers by the government that ensure better safety in the state, Rani said, "The dial 1930 and dial 1945 helplines are a blessing to all the citizen. As an actor, I may bring stories to life on screen. But as a woman, as a mother and as a citizen, I feel it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child cries in silence, no woman feels unsafe and no family loses peace of mind because of cyber crime."

"Let us pledge today to stay alert, speak up, and stand together for a safer digital world," she concluded in her speech.

Rani Mukerji will be next seen in Mardaani 3, slated to release on February 27, 2026. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is being directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

