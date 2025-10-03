Ananya Panday becomes the only Indian actress to be named in Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has secured a spot on the prestigious Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025, becoming the only Indian actress featured this year. The annual list celebrates global leaders shaping the fashion industry and includes international names such as Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz.

Panday joins a group of Indian actors who have previously been recognized, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor. For Ananya, the recognition marks another step in her expanding presence in the fashion space, where she has already made an impact as Chanel’s first-ever Indian brand ambassador and through campaigns with global luxury houses like Jimmy Choo. On Instagram, the actress shared her reaction, writing that she was “Honoured to be on the BoF 500 Class of 2025 list amongst the best in fashion.”

Beyond fashion, Ananya has been steadily building her career in films. She began with Student of the Year 2 and found commercial success with Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her performance in Gehraiyaan was noted for its maturity, while Kho Gaye Hum Kahan resonated with younger audiences. More recently, titles like CTRL and the streaming series Call Me Bae have allowed her to experiment with contemporary narratives.

Looking ahead, the actress has several projects lined up. These include Dharma Productions’ Chand Mera Dil, where she stars opposite The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Lakshya, and Tu Mera Main Teri Main Teri Tu Mera, alongside Kartik Aaryan, directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. She will also return in Call Me Bae Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Ananya was also listed earlier this year in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 (2025), adding to her growing international profile. With her inclusion in the BoF 500 Class of 2025, she continues to balance work between cinema and fashion, with visibility on both global and homegrown platforms.

