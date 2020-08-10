Worsening the anti-nepotism wave in the country are ill-informed newcomers like Ananya Panday who amidst Coronavirus pandemic, recession and outright starvation posted a picture on social media celebrating, of all things, Lipstick Day.

Those close to the semi-newcomer say it’s time to stop her frivolity in these fearful times. However Ananya’s father Chunky Pandey speaking exclusively to this writer, defends her saying, “That (the lipstick social-media post) was a brand engagement. These are extraordinary times and everyone needs to cheer up.”

Ananya returns to shooting this month with Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagnannath’s Fighter.

