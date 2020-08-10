Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 10.08.2020 | 10:06 AM IST

Producer Shailesh R Singh and Polaroid Media buys rights for upcoming project on controversial gangster Vikas Dubey, Hansal Mehta to direct

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The curious case of Vikas Dubey has been doing the headlines for quite some time now. His encounter has been the most sensational news on television channels and the Internet. Producer Shailesh R Singh, who is best known for producing some films like Tanu Weds Manu, Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta, Judgemental Hain Kya, has obtained the rights to Vikas Dubey’s story and the events that led to his ultimate encounter. The story will be developed and helmed by National Award winner Hansal Mehta.

Producer Shailesh R Singh and Polaroid Media buys rights for upcoming project on controversial gangster Vikas Dubey, Hansal Mehta to direct

Producer Shailesh R Singh says,” I have been following the whole story quite closely through news agencies and other means, killing of 8 policemen shook the Nation and started the 7 days trial of Vikas Dubey which finally saw him killed in an encounter. I thought why not tell this story to the entire nation and bring out some real facts and go to the inner depth of the great to tell this story. I am overwhelmed to tell this story and really looking forward to it.”

Director Hansal Mehta said, “It is an important story, a reflection of our times and our system where politics, crime, and lawmakers form a curious nexus. It is early to discuss approach but it will be approached responsibly and as a fascinating recounting. I see an edgy political thriller emerging out of this, and it will be very interesting to tell this story.”

ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha to produce an anthology based on COVID Pandemic, collaborates with Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta & Subhash Kapoor

