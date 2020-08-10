Another movie has been postponed amid theatre shut down due to coronavirus pandemic. Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor has been pushed ahead since the film is yet to be completed and the shooting was halted in March. More importantly, the actor has resumed work in Turkey.

The makers have now decided to postpone Laal Singh Chaddha to Christmas 2021. The film went on the floor last year and was scheduled for Christmas 2020 release. Amid the crisis, it has been pushed ahead by a year.

The actor already filmed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata. In July, the makers decided to call off the Ladakh schedule after India - China clash in the Galwan valley.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.