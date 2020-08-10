Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.08.2020 | 12:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan moved to Christmas 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another movie has been postponed amid theatre shut down due to coronavirus pandemic. Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor has been pushed ahead since the film is yet to be completed and the shooting was halted in March. More importantly, the actor has resumed work in Turkey.

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan moved to Christmas 2021

The makers have now decided to postpone Laal Singh Chaddha to Christmas 2021. The film went on the floor last year and was scheduled for Christmas 2020 release. Amid the crisis, it has been pushed ahead by a year.

The actor already filmed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata. In July, the makers decided to call off the Ladakh schedule after India - China clash in the Galwan valley.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan begins shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey, check out pictures

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After her ‘Lipstick Day’ post, Ananya…

Producer Shailesh R Singh and Polaroid Media…

Satish Shah tested positive for Covid-19 in…

Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor to produce…

Vaani Kapoor roped in as Ayushmann…

Urvashi Rautela reacts to National…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification