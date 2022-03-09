Grammy award-winning singer Miguel Jontel Pimentel and his wife Nazanin Mandi Pimentel are the new owners of the Los Feliz estate put up for sale by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The couple reportedly bought the estate over a month ago.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mansion gets sold for Rs. 37.65 crore; singer Miguel becomes the new owner of Los Feliz Tudor estate

According to Architectural Digest, the couple paid heavily discounted price of $4.9 million (Rs. 37.65 cr) for the property, $10,000 less than what DiCaprio paid four years ago. The tudor-style five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was built in 1926 and still flaunts many of those original details.

The roughly 4,600-square-foot Los Feliz digs were sold to Miguel with staged interiors, with French doors, vaulted ceilings and three fireplaces enhanced by intricate moldings. The French doors open to a covered al fresco dining area which leads to stairs that lead down to a secluded pool, nestled beneath mature trees for privacy. The sale to Miguel adds the third layer of celebrity lore to the 4,644 square foot property as DiCaprio purchased the pad from Moby per report. The musician spent 2016 through 2018 renovating the home, making $1.5 million on the sale less broker and renovation fees.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio feels “proud” to invest in eco-friendly champagne brand Telmont

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.