Legendary veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022 after which she was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. After her death, the ashes of the legendary singer were immersed in the Ganga by her family members in Varanasi.

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes immersed in the Ganga at Varanasi by Sister Usha Mangeshkar

Lata's sister Usha Mangeshkar, along with other family members, had reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes. They took a boat at Khidkiya Ghat from where they went to Ahilyabai Ghat. Upon reaching the Ahilyabai Ghat, they performed the Vedic rituals under the guidance of the priest Shrikant Pathak and immersed the ashes in the midstream of the Ganga River. The legendary singer's admirers were also present at the ghat paid to pay tribute to the departed soul. The family members returned to Mumbai after offering prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple.

According to reports, Lata’s family had kept her ashes in three separate pots as per tradition. Last month, her ashes were immersed in Ramkund on the bank of Godavari River in Nashik. While the other pot will be taken to Haridwar for immersion.

