Actor Bobby Deol is a proud father of his son Aryaman, 20, who is a business management student in the United States. Bobby has repeatedly stated that his son is "leaning toward schooling," but that he may want to pursue acting as a vocation in the future.

Bobby Deol wants son Aryaman to have a contingency plan before joining showbiz

Recently, while talking to an RJ, the actor expressed that he wants Aryaman to have a contingency plan before joining films. Bobby feels that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to succeeding in the film industry. Citing himself as an example, he said that regardless of how the internet has taken to his son, Aryaman, he has advised him to complete his education before making a decision about joining films.

Bobby also said that while it is a ‘plus point’ that Aryaman has idol good looks, so did he. Narrating his incident, he also said that when he was about to make his debut, everyone used to say the exact same things to him. He also feels that people will show up to watch you regardless of how you look, only if they really want to.

ALSO READ:Bobby Deol opens up on playing a mass murderer and how it affected him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.