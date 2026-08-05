The latest image offers what appears to be the biggest glimpse yet of the superstar's intense avatar in the much-awaited action entertainer.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer King continues to dominate headlines as excitement surrounding the much-awaited action entertainer reaches new heights. While several photos and videos from the film's international shooting schedule have surfaced online over the past few weeks, a fresh image has now gone viral, giving fans what appears to be their most striking look yet at the superstar's action-packed avatar.

LEAKED photo from KING goes VIRAL! Shah Rukh Khan in a bloody action look sends fans into a frenzy

Unlike the previously leaked visuals, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in softer, romantic moments alongside Deepika Padukone against scenic beach backdrops, the latest picture paints a dramatically different picture. The viral image showcases the actor in what appears to be the aftermath of a brutal action sequence, reinforcing the film's promise of delivering high-octane spectacle.

In the photo circulating across social media platforms, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting longer-than-usual hair and an all-black outfit. His forehead, chest and arms appear covered in blood and injuries, while he firmly grips an iron rod, suggesting he has just emerged from an intense hand-to-hand combat sequence. Adding to the dramatic visual are several men lying around him, seemingly defeated after the confrontation, making the still one of the most talked-about images from the film so far.



Although the authenticity of the leaked image has not been officially confirmed by the makers, it has quickly become a talking point among fans, many of whom have praised the superstar's rugged and fierce screen presence. The photograph also appears to align with the film's announcement teaser, which had hinted at Shah Rukh Khan taking on one of the most physically demanding roles of his career with gritty, adrenaline-fuelled action sequences.

The latest leak comes after several photos and videos from the overseas schedule found their way onto social media. Those visuals had showcased Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone filming romantic portions against picturesque international locations, leading to speculation about the film's blend of romance and action.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen following the blockbuster success of Jawan and Dunki. One of the film's biggest highlights is the actor sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in a theatrical feature, making the project even more special for fans.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, King is expected to feature a star-studded ensemble including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

With every new leak adding to the buzz, King continues to remain one of the most eagerly awaited releases on the calendar. The Siddharth Anand directorial is currently slated to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026, promising audiences an action spectacle headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful new avatar.

Also Read: No change in King’s release date; Shah Rukh Khan ALL SET to take on Avengers: Doomsday, Jumanji: Open World and Dune: Part Three this December

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