Tabu has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her identity, including her name, image, likeness and other personal attributes. Her plea also raises concerns over the increasing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and digital impersonation that could commercially exploit her identity without permission.

Tabu moves Delhi High Court over unauthorised use of her identity and AI-generated content

The matter was heard before the single-judge Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh, who reviewed the petition but pointed out certain discrepancies in the documents filed on behalf of the actor. During the hearing, Justice Singh observed that the memo of parties submitted by Tabu’s legal team did not correctly identify some of the defendants involved in the case.

Senior advocate Swathi Sukumar, representing Tabu, was directed by the court to submit a fresh memo of parties with the necessary corrections. The judge emphasised that the details of all parties must be accurately mentioned to ensure proper adjudication of the matter. Following this direction, the court postponed further proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for August 6.

According to the plea, Tabu is seeking legal safeguards against the alleged unauthorised commercial use of her identity in the digital space. The petition is understood to address concerns surrounding the misuse of her likeness through AI-generated content, deepfakes, fake endorsements and other forms of digital impersonation.

Tabu’s petition comes at a time when the Delhi High Court has witnessed a rise in cases involving personality and publicity rights. With the rapid advancement of AI technology, several public figures have approached the court over concerns that their identities are being used without consent for commercial or misleading purposes.

She now joins a growing list of well-known personalities—including Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Gavaskar, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jubin Nautiyal, Karan Johar, Raj Shamani, Shashi Tharoor and Naga Chaitanya—who have either secured or sought legal protection against the unauthorised use of their identity, likeness or AI-generated imitations.

Also Read : Tabu to play villain opposite Nagarjuna in King100, duo reunites after 28 years: Report

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