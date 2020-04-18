Bollywood Hungama

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee donate their wedding expenses for COVID-19 relief

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee are one of the cutest couples in the television industry and were engaged back in 2017. The couple was supposed to tie the knot on April 15 this year, but given the situation due to the pandemic, they have decided to cancel their wedding function. Puja took to her Instagram to announce that they registered their marriage a month back and have now decided to donate their wedding functions’ expenditure for COVID-19 relief fund.

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee donate their wedding expenses for COVID-19 relief

Posting a picture from last year’s Durga Pujo, Puja posted it with the caption, “This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. TODAY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE OUR WEDDING BUT THE SITUATION IS SUCH THAT WE HAVE CANCELLED ALL OUR CEREMONIES ALTHOUGH WE HAD REGISTERED OUR MARRIAGE BEFORE A MONTH SO WE ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED AND TOGETHER FOREVER NOW. WITH THE BLESSING OF OUR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS WE STARTING OUR NEW LIFE NEED ALL OF UR BEST WISHES. OUR FAMILY IS HAPPY AND SO ARE WE BUT GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES OUR HEART GOES OUT TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES RIGHT NOW AND TO ALL THE FAMILIES WHO LOST THEIR LOVED ONES . OUR PRAYERS WITH ALL OF YOU AND A SMALL CONTRIBUTION FROM OUR SIDE AS THE MONEY WE WERE TO SPEND FOR OUR MARRIAGE FUNCTION WE ARE DONATING TO PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED NOW ???? THIS IS NO TIME TO CELEBRATE BUT WE WILL CELEBRATE WITH OUR LOVED ONES ONCE THE WORLD BECOMES A HAPPY PLACE AGAIN.???? JAI MATA DI”

Take a look at the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on

Kudos to the couple for their decision.

