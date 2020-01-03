Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.01.2020 | 1:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Pankaj Tripathi had to walk out of Panga due to the lack of dates

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most respected actors who have always managed to give better performances with each project. While he has quite the line-up of films for the coming year, he was initially supposed to be a part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill. But, due to the lack of dates, Pankaj Tripathi had no option but to opt-out of the project.

Pankaj Tripathi had to walk out of Panga due to the lack of dates

A source close to the project revealed that even though Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was keen on having Pankaj Tripathi on-board, and had narrated a crucial role to him. After giving his nod, he was supposed to join the team for the Bhopal schedule in February but since his plate was full of other projects like Kagaz, Mirzapur 2, Mimi, ’83, Ludo, and Kargil Girl.

Well, it surely would have been a treat to watch Pankaj Tripathi be a part of this sport-drama. Pankaj Tripathi said that it would have been great to do the film but unfortunately the dates didn’t work out.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi keeps his tradition of celebrating Durga Puja with wife and in-laws in Kolkata

More Pages: Panga Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections - Dabangg 3…

Jassie Gill hopes he sets an example with…

Box Office: Dabangg 3 Day 14 in overseas

Box Office - Dabangg 3 benefits from New…

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections: The Salman…

Box Office: Dabangg 3 Day 13 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification