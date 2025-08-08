Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for second attack on Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada; threatens Bollywood over Salman Khan links

Hours after comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, was targeted for the second time in a month, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack. The fresh round of threats has escalated tensions, with the gang warning Bollywood celebrities against working with actor Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for second attack on Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada; threatens Bollywood over Salman Khan links

Audio Clip Reveals Gang’s Motive

An audio recording, now accessed in full, features Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer openly taking responsibility for the shooting. In the clip, Boxer alleges that Sharma was targeted due to his association with Salman Khan, describing the superstar as the gang’s “arch-enemy.”

Boxer warns that the gang will not spare any Bollywood actor, filmmaker, or producer who chooses to work with Salman. “Main Harry Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang se… yeh jo Kapil Sharma pe pehle aur ab firing hui hai, yeh isliye hui hai kyunki isne Salman Khan ko udghatan mein bulaya tha Netflix ke show pe. Aur agli baar… ab seedhe AK-47 hi chalegi inke chhaati pe,” he is heard saying.

He further threatens to disrupt Mumbai’s entertainment industry, promising a wave of fear. “Agar Salman Khan ke saath kisi ne bhi kaam kiya toh apni maut ka zimmedar khud hoga,” Boxer declares, ending the message with “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Balkari.”

Firing At #KapilSharma's Cafe Over Show Invite To #SalmanKhan, Says Bishnoi Gang Member Harry Boxer; Audio Clip Goes Viral Read more: https://t.co/pg99NoaSCD pic.twitter.com/uyo4pINvp5 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 8, 2025

Café Targeted Twice in a Month

Kap’s Café first came under fire on July 8, when assailants opened fire on the premises. The second attack occurred on August 7, exactly a month later. In both instances, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, stating that Kapil had ignored their calls and warnings.

Security footage from the latest incident shows an armed individual firing multiple rounds outside the eatery. Reports indicate that the café’s windows were shattered by at least half a dozen bullets. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Kapil Sharma Yet to Respond

So far, Kapil Sharma has not issued any official statement addressing the repeated attacks or the threats. The incidents have raised concerns over the safety of Indian celebrities abroad, especially given the gang’s explicit warnings to the film industry.

Also Read: Kaps Café attacked again! Second shooting at the Kapil Sharma owned eatery in a month sparks gang rivalry fears

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.