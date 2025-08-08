For the second time in less than a month, Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada, has been targeted in a shooting, intensifying fears of gang-linked violence. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the popular Kap’s Café, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, leaving the storefront riddled with bullet holes and the surrounding neighbourhood shaken.

Kaps Café attacked again! Second shooting at the Kapil Sharma owned eatery in a month sparks gang rivalry fears

Police arrived to find multiple damaged windows and shattered glass scattered across the pavement. Preliminary observations suggest at least six bullets pierced the café’s façade, matching the aggressive nature of the earlier attack. Authorities quickly sealed off a block around the location as emergency crews began their investigation.

Local residents described being abruptly woken by the sound of rapid gunfire, followed by a flurry of police sirens sweeping through the area. The disturbance occurred around 4:35 a.m., startling many who still vividly remembered the first incident at the same café in early July. That initial shooting had taken place just days after Kap’s Café opened its doors, with staff still inside the building at the time. Although no injuries were reported then, investigators discovered no fewer than 10 bullet holes in the glass panels and a completely shattered window.

Thursday’s shooting has drawn eerie parallels to the earlier incident, with both bearing the hallmarks of targeted intimidation. Fueling speculation, two notorious gangs — Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon’s group and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — have each claimed responsibility in separate social media posts. A purported video circulating online allegedly captures the sound of at least 25 gunshots, accompanied by a threatening message warning of more action, possibly in Mumbai, if their “calls” go unanswered.

Canadian law enforcement is collaborating with Indian security agencies, including the Mumbai Police, to investigate the cross-border implications of these threats. The possibility of the violence being tied to gang rivalry or extortion attempts has not been ruled out.

Despite the alarming incidents, Kap’s Café management has reiterated its commitment to staying open and fostering a safe space for its patrons. In a statement, the café reaffirmed its stance against intimidation, promising to remain a place of warmth and community.

With two brazen shootings in quick succession and gang threats extending beyond Canadian borders, the case has now become an international security concern. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as Surrey’s residents — and Kapil Sharma’s fans — await answers.

