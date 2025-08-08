In a shocking incident late Thursday night, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was killed following a violent altercation in Delhi’s Jangpura area, allegedly sparked by a minor parking dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30–11:00 pm in Bhogal Market Lane, when Asif confronted his neighbour over a scooter parked in front of his gate. What began as a routine request to move the vehicle escalated into a heated argument.

During the confrontation, the neighbour, identified as Ujjwal (19), allegedly attacked Asif with a sharp object, inflicting severe injuries. Another accused, Gautam (18), also joined in the assault. The attack was captured on CCTV, with footage showing Asif being dragged and attacked by the two men.

Police said Asif had a history of disagreements with the accused, and the victim’s wife alleged the killing was deliberate and conspiratorial. “My man has been deliberately and conspiratorially killed,” she told the media, adding that past clashes had occurred between the parties.

Asif was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The CCTV footage of the attack has since surfaced online.

VIDEO | Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was stabbed to death following a dispute over parking in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Thursday. Two teenagers have been apprehended in connection with the incident. CCTV visuals of the incident.#DelhiNews (Viewers… pic.twitter.com/DJrXqd3vwX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2025

The Hazrat Nizamuddin police registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both accused, residents of the same locality, have been arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing to ascertain further details and determine whether there were other individuals involved in the planning or execution of the attack.

