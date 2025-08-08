Popular Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, known for discovering fresh talent for some of the industry’s biggest films, recently sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her work on the newly released film Saiyaara. However, a post related to the interview sparked a wave of candid revelations from actors who have auditioned for her in the past.

Isha Talwar Recalls “Weird Ask” During Early Audition

In the comments section of the post, actress Isha Talwar opened up about an unusual audition she was asked to perform early in her career.

She recounted, “So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo… I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia Cucina in Versova, Bombay… a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table. I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants… It was such a confusing/weird ask… it shattered my confidence as a young girl in films.”

Talwar went on to say she felt an audition should be conducted in a proper casting space or, if required at a real location, one should be hired for the purpose. She added, “I do remember saying I can’t do it and of course I never got the role… but at least I didn’t give in to the weird ask and surely didn’t cry at a restaurant for a role!”

Sharing her story “a decade later,” Talwar said she wanted newcomers to feel “no pressure” if faced with similar situations.

Nidhi Subbaiah Echoes Concerns Over Audition Environment

Another actress, Nidhi Subbaiah, also took to the comments to reflect on her own early experience with Sharma’s casting process.

She wrote, “Shanoo is sweet but I’m not sure of her casting process. Was shunned and made fun of by her assistants when I’d gone for my first audition. They kept giggling about how different photos are from reality while pointing at a Miss India who was with me for that audition.”

Shanoo Sharma has not yet responded publicly to these accounts.

