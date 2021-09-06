Bollywood Hungama

Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s prayer meet to be held at 5 pm today

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier on September 2nd, the Television industry suffered an unbearable loss of a shining star Sidharth Shukla. The actor passes away after suffering from a cardiac arrest and his crematorium was done on the evening of 3rd September after his post-mortem. Now, an official prayer meet has been organised for the late actor by his mother Rita Shukla and sisters Neetu and Preeti.

The prayer meeting will be blessed by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor's soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris. The prayer session will be conducted online considering the COVID-19 protocols and the actor’s legion of fans who would want to mourn the loss. The prayer is open to all and anyone can join it through the zoom link.

The news was shared by actor Karanvir Bohra on his Instagram and shared a poster of the prayer-meet. The poster read that the late actor’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, and a meditation session will be held by BK Yogini Didi. Sharing the post Karanvir wrote, “Let’s all come together today at 5 pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla’s family releases official statement post his cremation

