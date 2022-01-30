Earlier this month, singer Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy after she tested positive for COVID-19. The legendary singer has been in the ICU ever since and according to the regular health updates from her team, she seems to be getting better by the day. According to the latest update, the 92-year-old singer has been showing signs of marginal improvement and has been removed from the ventilator.

A health update of Lata Mangeshkar released on January 27 read, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."

A couple of days back it was being reported that the veteran singer's heath was deteriorating. Responding to the same, the spokesperson had clarified, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

