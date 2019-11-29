Bollywood Hungama

Lata Mangeshkar is recovering fast

BySubhash K. Jha

Though a large section of the media lost interest in Lataji’s health the minute they realized she wasn’t going anywhere, her genuinely concerned fans keep inquiring about her health from people whom they think would have an answer.

The latest according to family sources is that Lataji is recovering fast. “The reason she’s still in hospital is, she needs to regain her stamina or doctors fear she may get an infection again. This is why she’s being kept under observation,” says a dependable source. Lataji now converses with close family members who are allowed to visit her. “She is still not allowed visitors, and she’s getting restless for this,” says a source close to the family.

At home the Mangeshkar family-member who is missing her the most is her pet canine Sabaa. “The rest of the family is waiting for her to return. But the dog is unable to understand where Didi has disappeared to,” says a family source.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Lata Mangeshkar is doing better, to be home in next 48 hours

