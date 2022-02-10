comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.02.2022 | 9:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Music academy to be built in Mumbai in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced that a music academy will be built in Mumbai in memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 at the age of 92. Reportedly, the museum will be built in the Kalina Campus of Mumbai University.

Music academy to be built in Mumbai in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to COVID-19 related complications. The singer's last rites were performed at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The Bharat Ratna awardee was laid to rest with full state honours.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Ram Kadam had requested Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to dedicate a memorial to the late singer at the Shivaji Park. At present, there is a memorial dedicated to Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh administration declared to set up a music academy and a museum in remembrance of veteran artist Lata Mangeshkar at her birthplace, Indore. A monument of the singer will also be established in Indore. Along with these, a state award will be named after the late Lata Mangeshkar, which would be given to artists on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

ALSO READ: RIP Lata Mangeshkar: “I will forever cherish the honor of having shared precious moments with you” – Shraddha Kapoor remembers her ‘Aaji’

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Music academy to be built in Mumbai in…

Korean drama A Business Proposal starring…

Sonu Sood rescues the life of a 19-year-old…

Stray Kids' Felix to keep fan-meeting…

Brad Pitt starrer Fight Club ending restored…

K-pop group LOONA member Chuu won't…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification