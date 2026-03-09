Actor Lakshya Lalwani, who gained attention for his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood directed by Aryan Khan and released on Netflix in 2025, may reportedly be stepping away from Dostana 2 following fresh delays in the project.

Lakshya’s journey in the industry has seen several ups and downs. Two of his early high-profile films — Bedhadak, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada, and Dostana 2 — had earlier faced setbacks. The latter, backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Collin D'Cunha, was initially announced with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

In 2021, Dharma Productions confirmed that the film would be recast due to “professional circumstances,” after which Kartik exited the project. Despite the changes, Lakshya was expected to remain part of the sequel.

However, according to a recent report by Filmfare, the project has once again been delayed, which could lead to Lakshya’s exit from the film. The report claims that actor Vikrant Massey will continue to be associated with the project even if the cast undergoes changes. A source quoted in the report said, “Dostana 2 is happening for sure but the cast isn't locked as of now.” As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding Lakshya’s departure.

Earlier, Vikrant Massey had confirmed his involvement in the film during an interaction with Times Now. Speaking about the project, he said, “I'm doing Dostana 2. I'm doing my first Dharma movie. You will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan sir will make sure that I wear good clothes and those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe.”

The actor, however, did not reveal the name of the female lead in the upcoming film.

Over the years, Dostana 2 has remained one of the most talked-about projects from Karan Johar’s banner, partly due to the multiple changes surrounding its casting. Earlier reports had also suggested a rift between Johar and Kartik Aaryan, which allegedly contributed to the project being put on hold.

