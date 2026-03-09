Aamir Khan denies title change of Lahore 1947 to Batwara 1947: “Title of our film has not changed”

During the past few days, the internet has been abuzz with the talk of Rajkumar Santoshi’s historical drama Lahore 1947 undergoing a title change. Some know-alls have spread the rumour that the film is now titled ‘Batwara 1947’.

Aamir Khan denies title change of Lahore 1947 to Batwara 1947: “Title of our film has not changed”

But when this writer asked Aamir Khan, the film’s producer, he laughed at the so-called title-change. “Where did you hear that? No, the title of our film has not changed. As of now, it is Lahore 1947, and that’s how I would like it to be.”

The title Lahore 1947 came under the scanner when it was felt that an Indian film named after a city in Pakistan wouldn’t be received well by Indian audiences.

However, Aamir told this writer that he was not inclined to succumb to any such pressure.

The problem is somewhere else. Producer-director Suneel Darshan owns the rights to the title ‘Lahore’. Negotiations are on and the matter will be settled very soon.

So, the film will be called Lahore 1947, and not Batwara 1947.

Lahore 1947 is adapted from the classic play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya. It stars the likes of Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, among others.

Also Read: Aamir Khan productions’ Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, locks Independence week release; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.